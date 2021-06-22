Darvish fans 11, Padres get 2 big homers to beat Dodgers 6-2

After suffering a three-game sweep at San Diego and then being no hit by the Chicago Cubs the previous night, it would have been understandable if AJ Pollock and the Los Angeles Dodgers were reeling a bit in what has been an abysmal week so far. But Pollock and the rest of the defending World Series champions can exhale a bit after Friday night. Pollock and Max Muncy homered during the eighth inning as the Dodgers rebounded with a 6-2 victory over the Cubs to snap a four-game losing streak.