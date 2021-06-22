Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Biodegradable Glasses: Baxter Blue is Making Plant-Based Frames You Can Compost

By Entrepreneur Deals
Middletown Press
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaxter Blue is jump-starting an eyewear revolution in the name of environmental preservation. The Italian glasses maker recently announced its approach to the latest sustainability trend, adopting bio-acetate in the name of our global climate. The company’s take on the material packs blue light-blocking lenses into a plant-based frame that’s as easy to compost as a Starbucks coffee cup, the company says.

www.middletownpress.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compost#The Glasses#Starbucks Coffee#Bio#Smartphone#Italian#Fsc#Lomi#Entrepreneur Com Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Environment
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Starbucks
Related
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Bubble Wrap Sneakers

The nat-2 Reduceusecycle Line gives new life to discarded plastic materials and offers sustainable styles like the Sleek Low bubble wrap sneaker. The new style from the vegan shoe brand is genuinely made with recycled bubble wrap and it was created thanks to the brand's work with Israeli textile innovator Remeant. Remeant is a material that's made from single-use plastic and it creates quality footwear that's lightweight yet durable, waterproof and easy to clean.
EnvironmentFast Company

If you can’t compost your biodegradable fork, it can now be turned into something useful

Choosing a biodegradable fork over a traditional plastic utensil seems like an environmental win, but that product still follows the path of a linear economy: raw materials are collected to make something new that ultimately ends up discarded. If those biodegradable plastics are tossed in the trash rather than sent to an industrial composter, they might not fully decompose—but because they are meant to break down, biodegradable plastics traditionally can’t be recycled, either.
EnvironmentNew Scientist

Compostable plastic cutlery can be recycled into home-insulating foam

Compostable plastic can be turned into a foam that functions as building insulation, creating a potential solution to difficulties in recycling the material. Polylactic acid (PLA) is a plastic made of fermented starch from corn or sugar cane. It is designed to break down into harmless material once used and disposed of, but doing so requires industrial composting, which isn’t available in all locations.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Posh Plant-Based Eyewear

The Forever Wires modular eyewear is a high-quality accessory for wearers looking to incorporate a functional yet fashionable option into their wardrobe. The eyewear is characterized by its zero-waste design that is also plant-based and lightweight, while also featuring no screws and maintaining a genderless aesthetic to make it applicable for a wide range of wearers. The 3D-printed eyewear will accommodate users switching out the lenses with one of more than 40 styles to choose from to maximize their appeal and versatility.
Environmentthestylus.org

in The Event You Use A compost Tumbler That Is Tumbleweed?

Creating compost by hand in an open area can take a couple of months, and you need to keep feeding, working and turning it to find the right mix of oxygen. There is a chance that scavengers will make a mess of it, if you leave a bag of trash out on the 30, as they will. There could be laws that prohibit open composting in your town.
EnvironmentPosted by
Gadget Flow

FacePlant Sunglasses boast recycled plastic frames with biodegradable & replaceable lenses

Fed up of breaking or scratching your sunglasses? Wish there was a better way? FacePlant Sunglasses solve that problem and are incredibly sustainable. Moreover, if you scratch the biodegradable lenses, no problem; pop them out, plant them in the ground, and pop new lenses in! The frames consist of 5 recycled plastic bottles, helping to contribute to a plastic-free ocean. Designed with the FLX Hinge 2.0, the FacePlant Sunglasses are super flexible, making them very comfortable to wear. In fact, they weigh just 31 grams, enabling you to run, dance, and play sports without even noticing them. On top of all that, they are indestructible; the FacePlant team has run them over with a car at 30 mph! Additionally, they provide UV 400 and Cat 3 protection as standard, and there are polarized options. Finally, there are 2 styles, the Crash Overrides and Wasted Weekends, available in 4 colors.
RecipesClean Eating

Plant-Based Proteins

Going plant-based doesn’t mean you’ll be giving up any protein. If you choose the right plants, you can get a surprising amount of essential amino acids. Trudy Stone explains which protein-rich plants you should highlight to maximize this key nutrient. Don’t forget to try out a few of these plant-based,...
Environmentsoutheastagnet.com

A Few Common Composting Mistakes You Need to Avoid

Some common composting mistakes to avoid. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. Composting is the ultimate recycling activity. It reduces the amount of garbage that goes into our landfills, and transforms into one of the best soil boosters you can add to your garden. Just mix air, water, and some kitchen scraps and yard trimmings, then wait.
AgricultureSupermarket News

In the dairy case, making more space for plant-based

Plant-based milk alternatives are the biggest category within plant-based foods, and saw a 20% increase in sales during 2020, according to the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA), more than doubling the growth of traditional dairy milk. That’s resulted in manufacturers continuing to introduce new varieties and more retailers dedicating increased space and marketing.
TV & Videosoceandrive.com

5 Vegetarian and Vegan Youtube Channels That Make Plant-Based Cooking Easy

As the world becomes more aware of sustainability and more conscious of healthy consumption, an increasing number of people are making the switch to a vegetarian or vegan diet. Change like that is not a cake-walk. Plant-based alternatives can be pricy, and if you come from a meat-heavy culinary culture, holding fast to your identity can be a struggle.
EnvironmentClean Eating

Day 8: Composting 101: Everything You Need to Know

You’re more than halfway through the Green14 challenge. Hopefully by now you’re seeing just how easy it is to make rewarding choices for the planet (with some bonus benefits for your health and wallet!). Today, we’re talking composting. Composting is one of the best eco-friendly habits you can build at...
LifestyleThe Takeout

Can humans be hypnotized into a plant-based lifestyle?

As a person with undeniable control issues, I find hypnosis very scary. If you can believe The Manchurian Candidate, hypnosis can easily turn you into a political assassin, which seems like a stressful way to make a living. Of course, hypnosis also has benefits; it’s has been shown to help some people quit smoking, for example. And now a plant-based start-up is hoping to use the power of the pendulum to protect the planet—by helping consumers quit meat for good.
WorkoutsPosted by
KPCW

Can a Plant-Based Diet Make You a Better Athlete?

On The Mountain Life, Matt Frazier and Robert Cheeke join the show. They are the co-authors of The Plant-Based Athlete – a definitive guide to going to a plant-based diet especially as an athlete. They discuss the research that proves a plant-based diet offers athletes the greatest possible recovery times,...
Beauty & FashionYoga Journal

These Are the Vegan and Clean Products We’re Stocking Up on for Summer

Packing for a beach day should be fun and easy—not a chore involving spending hours scrutinizing product labels and comparing options. You want eco-friendly, vegan, and clean products that aren’t packed with sketchy chemicals or sold in single-use plastic that’s headed to the landfill the next day. We’ve got you covered. Below find picks for some of our favorite sunscreen, bug repellant, and haircare products for summer, along with ethical essentials, from sunglasses to sandals. Stock up for whatever your summer has in store.
IndustryQSR Web

Nearly 400 restaurants launch plant-based 'chicken' 10 years in the making

As a lot of restaurateurs know, one of the toughest area's of the plant-based realm to conquer has traditionally been with a chicken-taste-alike protein. Today, Beyond Meat launched a player in the coveted plant-based "chicken" tender category that it said in a news release is already appearing on restaurant menus nationally.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

How to Decorate a Small Living Room

There is no relation between square feet and style; hence, you can style your small living room elegantly. However, many people do not feel like decorating their small living room because it’s small—no need to sacrifice the style, even if your living room is cramped. Focus on creativity and furnishings; arrange a high-design small living room.
GardeningPosted by
Family Handyman

What Are Air Plants and How Do They Grow?

Air plants don’t require soil or even containers, just a supportive spot to hang out. Relatively easy to grow and maintain, they are a great choice for those not endowed with a green thumb. On This Page. What Are Air Plants?. Where Do Air Plants Grow Naturally?. What Are Air...
EnvironmentHGTV

25 Things You Can Compost (Some May Surprise You!)

Rich soil? Yes. Less waste? Yes-Yes. Environmental benefits? Yes-Yes-Yes! Next time you’re taking out the trash, consider whether you’re wasting space in that bag with items that could have been composted. In all likelihood, yes. Compost organic scraps, and immediately cut back on the volume left to rot in landfills....
Animalsthedieline.com

Plant-Based Diets Aren't Just For People; Now Dogs Can Go Veg With Petaluma Kibble

It is still unclear how exactly dogs become domesticated, but for thousands of years, canines have followed humans. Since the times of hunting and gathering that didn't require a trip to Target, dogs have evolved to adapt to the food available to them near us. While wolves are carnivores, dogs can eat just about anything their bipedal friends have around, including a wide range of vegetables and grains.

Comments / 0

Community Policy