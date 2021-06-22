Cancel
Favorites Brazier, Simpson melt on sizzling day at trials

wcn247.com
 17 days ago

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The cold realities of the U.S. Olympic qualifying reared their ugly head on a scorcher of a day at track and field trials. In a format where records and resumes mean nothing, and only the top three finishers in each event earn a spot, Jenny Simpson and Donavan Brazier fell short in their races. Simpson finished 10th in the women's 1,500 meters, an event where she has one gold and two silver medals from world championships. And Brazier finished last in the 800, where he is the reigning world champion. Among those who did make it are pole vault world champion Sam Kendricks and triple jumper Will Claye, who earned the chance to add Olympic gold to his two silvers.

