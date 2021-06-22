Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Kelly helps D-backs end 17-game skid, beat Brewers 5-1

wcn247.com
 16 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Merrill Kelly pitched seven effective innings, Ketel Marte had two hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks finally snapped a 17-game losing streak by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 on Monday night. The win was a long time coming for Arizona, which has plunged to the bottom of the standings in the NL West and has the worst record in the majors at 21-53. It’s the first win for the Diamondbacks since June 1, when they beat the Mets 6-5 in 10 innings.

www.wcn247.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ketel Marte
Person
Merrill Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Arizona Diamondbacks#The Milwaukee Brewers 5 1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBwtaq.com

Brewers trade for Toronto first baseman

The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired first baseman Rowdy Tellez from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for right-handed pitchers Trevor Richards and Bowden Francis. The announcement was made by President of Baseball Operations David Stearns. Tellez, 26, has played his entire Major League career with Toronto (2018-21), batting .241 with...
MLBPosted by
WausauPilot

Woodruff great on mound, adds big hit, Brewers beat D-backs

PHOENIX (AP) — Brandon Woodruff was pleased with the seven dominant innings he threw on Wednesday afternoon, though he didn’t really have that much to say about them. Instead, like most pitchers, especially ones coming into the game with a .042 batting average, he wanted to talk about his hit.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Cubs look to stop 5-game skid against Brewers

Chicago Cubs (42-38, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (47-33, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jake Arrieta (5-8, 5.32 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Brewers: Corbin Burnes (3-4, 2.41 ERA, .91 WHIP, 115 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the game as losers of their last...
MLBFakeTeams

Rowdy Tellez traded to the Milwaukee Brewers

Rowdy Tellez was a popular power pick in the latter stages of fantasy baseball drafts entering this season. Alas, playing time and production have not come to fruition. But perhaps the ole ‘change of scenery’ will do the trick? Here are the particulars:. The Jays also added MiLB right-hander Bowden...
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Brewers walked off in extras, 4-3

What a pitching matchup today in the Big Apple as the Milwaukee Brewers sent Corbin Burnes to the mound to face off with the best of the best in Jacob DeGrom. Neither pitcher disappointed, but more about that in a moment. Both offenses did get started early. The Brewers were...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Houser expected to start for Milwaukee against Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds (45-41, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (52-36, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (7-3, 3.53 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 112 strikeouts) Brewers: Adrian Houser (5-5, 3.94 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -114, Reds -103; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers: Burnes Outduels deGrom In Cy Young Showdown, But Bullpen Blows Lead

Jul 7, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) reacts during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports. The duel of the season. Jacob deGrom and the Mets against Corbin Burnes and the...
MLBUSA Today

With Keston Hiura in another hitting slump, Brewers acquire first baseman Rowdy Tellez from Toronto Blue Jays

NEW YORK - The Milwaukee Brewers didn't wait for the July 30 trade deadline to get help at first base. The Brewers announced Tuesday afternoon they acquired first baseman Rowdy Tellez from the Toronto Blue Jays for pitchers Trevor Richards and Bowden Francis. Richards was acquired earlier from Tampa Bay in the Willy Adames deal, and Francis recently was promoted from Class AA Biloxi to Class AAA Nashville in the Brewers' farm system.
Posted by
FlurrySports

MLB Power Rankings: Milwaukee Brewers Go Nuclear

We are now officially less than one week away from the first All-Star Week in the MLB since pre-COVID. Four participants have already been selected to the Home Run Derby. Most notably, Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani became the first pitcher to ever compete in the event. Before then, however, we still have a week of games for teams to try to build some momentum and/or end the first half on a high note. Here are the final MLB Power Rankings for the first half of this season.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Milwaukee Brewers should consider converting Adrian Houser to relief role to bolster bullpen

As the trade deadline approaches, relief pitching is on the shopping list for the Brewers. By ERA and most estimators, the relief corps ranks in the top 10 among the 30 Major League clubs, but it could use some more depth. Josh Hader has been excellent, and Devin Williams has held his own despite some concerning trends, but everyone behind them seems to be higher on the totem pole than they should be. Brad Boxberger has been solid for much of the year, but recently began experiencing control issues. Brent Suter has been similarly effective in a middle relief role, but he is allowing over one hit per inning, which is not ideal for high-leverage situations. Rookie Jake Cousins has looked excellent in his debut season, but he lacks experience.
MLBnumberfire.com

Avisail Garcia in right field Thursday for Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Avisail Garcia is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Cincinnati Reds. Garcia is starting in right field over Tyrone Taylor and hitting fifth. numberFire’s models project Garcia for 10.2 FanDuel points and he has a $3,100 salary on Thursday....
MLBdarnews.com

Wainwright helps Cardinals end 5-game skid, tops Pirates 3-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Adam Wainwright pitched into the seventh inning, Paul Goldschmidt and Paul DeJong hit solo home runs and the St. Louis Cardinals ended a five-game losing streak, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 Saturday. The 39-year-old Wainwright (6-5) again stepped up as the Cardinals' stopper. Since June 9,...
MLBPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Grandal, White Sox end 5-game skid, beat Pirates 4-3

PITTSBURGH — Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run double and the Chicago White Sox stopped a five-game losing streak, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Wednesday. Leury García added a home run as the AL Central leaders ended their longest skid of the season. Chicago starter Dylan Cease (6-3) bounced back from...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Pollock, Muncy help Dodgers beat Cubs to snap 5-game skid

Kris Bryant homered and Jason Heyward had two of the Cubs' five hits. Bryant, who came in batting 8 for 64 in his last 19 games, gave the Cubs a 1-0 lead two batters into the game with a solo shot to left-center. It was homer No.
MLBazsnakepit.com

D-backs 5, Giants 3 - Kelly doing work

In a world of disappointments that are the Diamondbacks pitching staff, there’s been one dim star among the black. Merill Kelly. Coming off Thoracic Outlet Syndrome surgery that cut his excellent 2020 season short, Kelly has pitched pretty well. Don’t get me wrong, he’s not been as good as his 5 start season last year, but he’s improved on his 2019 in almost every way. Unfortunately, the results have been less than stellar, coming into today’s game with a 4.73 ERA. But his peripherals are great, and if the D-backs decide to ship him off, there should be no limit to his suitors. Of course, he gets paid virtually nothing for an MLB starter, owed a little more than 2 million, and a club option for 5 million in 2022. It’ll be interesting to see what happens with Merrill as we pass the halfway point in the season.
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles rally, beat Blue Jays 6-5 to end 20-game road skid

Austin Hays drove in two runs to cap an eighth-inning rally, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 in 10 innings Friday night to stop a 20-game road losing streak. Baltimore’s road skid was tied for the second-longest in AL history, trailing only the 22 losses in...
MLBgiants365.com

Giants rout D-backs, snap four-game losing skid

Thairo Estrada belted his first career grand slam and the San Francisco Giants snapped their season-high, four-game losing streak with an 11-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday in Phoenix. Alex Dickerson and LaMonte Wade Jr. also homered for the Giants, who have won seven of their first eight meetings against Arizona this season. Estrada had three hits and five RBIs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy