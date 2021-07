TouringPlans is happy to welcome Billy Hirsch for this two-part guest series about the return of cruising. Traveling of all sorts can be wonderful, but above all else, I’m a cruiser. For over 15 months I had one goal: get on the first cruise I can. Sailing right away meant being prepared for some compromises and inconveniences – but it turns out my mental preparation was for naught. The cruises I’ve enjoyed have been nearly flawless, and as I gaze at the open ocean from my verandah, I’m glad I didn’t wait–and you probably shouldn’t either. In short, I’ve cruised three times since June, and trust me — cruising is back and better than ever.