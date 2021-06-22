Cancel
Airline ticket sales wane in May

Arkansas Online
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirline ticket sales fell a little in May after rising steadily in the first four months of the year, according to a firm that tracks bookings, suggesting that demand for tickets for summer travel might not be quite as strong as airlines had hoped. Consumers spent more than $5 billion...

www.arkansasonline.com
