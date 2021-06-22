Cancel
MLB

Astros have combined no-hitter through 6 against Orioles

 17 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Houston Astros have held Baltimore without a hit through six innings, with Jake Odorizzi pitching the first five and the bullpen trying to complete a combined no-hitter. Odorizzi retired his first 13 batters before walking DJ Stewart on a full count. That was the only baserunner for the Orioles. Houston leads 7-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh. Cristian Javier retired Baltimore in order in the sixth. Pedro Severino hit a sharp line drive to left field, but it was right at Houston’s Yordan Alvarez. In a season when pitchers have dominated — and on the day umpires began checking them for illegal foreign substances — Odorizzi didn’t seem the least bit bothered. He struck out nine.

