SAU alum looks to qualify for Tokyo Olympics this weekend in race walking

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - When Anthony Peters was in middle school, he got into the sport of race walking by accident. “I was a runner, I was a part of a running club, and I ended up getting injured, the running club happened to offer race walking, my twin brother was already doing it, I was like ‘well, let’s see if I can do it with my injury’ it would be good cross-training, just trying to keep going and just run again when I’m better,” Peters said, “long story short here I am still doing it.”