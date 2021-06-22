Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

SAU alum looks to qualify for Tokyo Olympics this weekend in race walking

By Michael Tilka
KWQC
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - When Anthony Peters was in middle school, he got into the sport of race walking by accident. “I was a runner, I was a part of a running club, and I ended up getting injured, the running club happened to offer race walking, my twin brother was already doing it, I was like ‘well, let’s see if I can do it with my injury’ it would be good cross-training, just trying to keep going and just run again when I’m better,” Peters said, “long story short here I am still doing it.”

www.kwqc.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Sau#Sau#Kwqc#Naia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Facebook
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Dekalb County, GAthechampionnewspaper.com

Southwest DeKalb coach qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Southwest DeKalb High School Assistant Track Coach Nicole Greene qualified June 23 as an athlete for the 2021 Summer Olympics high jump event. Greene, who trained for the Olympic trials while studying for the Medical College Admission Test [MCAT], said qualifying was a dream come true. “I don’t think it...
Ocean Springs, MSWLOX

Cory McGee talks about qualifying for the Tokyo Summer Olympics

The Popp’s Ferry Bridge is now back in satisfactory working order after crews worked on the draw for six hours Thursday to get things back into alignment. While Governor Tate Reeves pulled our state out of the additional federal unemployment benefits, many businesses still can't fill the payroll with workers. To help citizens, the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted a networking event.
Swimming & SurfingNew York Post

Swimmer Madeline Groves quits Olympic trials over ‘perverts’

MELBOURNE — Double Olympic silver medallist Madeline Groves has pulled out of Australia’s swimming trials for the Tokyo Games, citing “misogynistic perverts in sport.”. Groves, who won silver in the 200 meters butterfly and 4×100 medley at the 2016 Rio Games, announced her decision on Instagram before following up with a furious tirade on Twitter on Thursday.
SportsPosted by
UPI News

Tokyo Olympics: Simone Biles leads U.S. gymnastics qualifiers

June 28 (UPI) -- Simone Biles, arguably the greatest gymnast of all time, headlines the Team USA women's team, finalized through the U.S Olympic Trials in St. Louis. The four-time Olympic gold medalist, along with Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum, each clinched spots Sunday for the four-woman team. MyKayla Skinner and Jade Carey also earned spots and will compete as individuals, with their scores not counting toward the team total.
Colorado StatePosted by
9NEWS

Colorado's Coburn, Constien qualify for Tokyo Olympics

EUGENE, Ore. — The 'Steeplechase Queen' is heading back to the Olympics. Colorado's Emma Coburn won the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Olympics Trials at Hayward Field on Thursday night with a time of 9:09.41. It punches her ticket to her third Olympic Games, qualifying for Tokyo next month. "All of...
SportsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Watch Anna Cockrell's Emotional Speech After Qualifying For the Tokyo Olympics

All-American sprinter and hurdler Anna Cockrell was a star on the USC track and field team, and now she's headed to Tokyo for the 2021 Olympics in just a few weeks. After Cockrell got third place in the 400-meter hurdles and qualified for Tokyo, she gave an emotional speech to reporters where she detailed how far she has come mentally in just a couple years.
Springfield, ORPosted by
EDNPub

U.S. Olympic Race Walk Trials

Reserve your space along the official race walk course to enjoy the race, cheer on athletes, and share your Olympic spirit. The course will weave through downtown Springfield, and fans can cheer on the competitors! The reservation comes with a Race Walk Kit, which includes noisemakers for the race, information about a Race Walk athlete, and material to make your sign to support that athlete. The kit has a $10-$12 deposit, which will be refunded when you show us your reservation at the event.
Chesapeake, VAWTKR

WATCH: Chesapeake's Grant Holloway qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

EUGENE, Ore. - Chesapeake native Grant Holloway has qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Holloway won the 110 hurdles with a time of 12.96 during the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials final. His best time of the day was 12.81 seconds in the semifinals, which was just 0.01 second shy of Aries Merritt’s world record.
Basketballwestplainsdailyquill.net

Last chance for Tokyo: Final 4 Olympic hoop qualifiers begin

Toronto coach Nick Nurse is an American. Born in Iowa. Owns a home in Florida. A lifetime fan of the Chicago Cubs. He also carries Canada’s Olympic basketball hopes. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
Worlddallassun.com

Javelin thrower Annu Rani qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Javelin thrower Annu Rani has qualified for Tokyo Olympics 2020 through her world ranking (18th), the Sports Authority of India (SAI) confirmed on Friday. The 28-year-old is currently sitting at the 11th position in the world ranking of women's javelin throwers. "AnnuRani has qualified...
SportsNBC Sports

Devon Allen qualifies for Tokyo Olympics in 110m hurdles

The former Oregon Duck is headed to Tokyo. After running a time of 13:10 seconds, good for second place in the Olympic Trials final, Devon Allen will participate in his second consecutive Olympics this summer. [Listen to the latest Talkin’ Ducks Podcast!]. During Heat 2 of the 110m hurdles semifinals,...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Mo Farah fails to qualify for Tokyo Olympic Games 10,000m

Sir Mo Farah will not defend his 10,000m Olympic title in Tokyo after failing to achieve the qualifying time at the 2021 British Athletics Championships.He finished in 27 minutes 47 seconds on the first day of the championships in Manchester on Friday, 19 seconds outside the automatic selection time.The 2016 10,000m Olympic champion also finished eighth as the second Briton behind Marc Scott at the European 10,000m Cup earlier this month – an event that also doubled up as the Olympic trial – in 27 minutes 50.54 seconds.The 38-year-old was battling an ankle injury but made a late bid...
NFLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Bears WR Marquise Goodwin Fails to Qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Bears wide receiver Marquise Goodwin failed to qualify for the finals in the long jump at the U.S. Olympic Trials, finishing 19th out of 24 participants. His best leap came in at 24’10” on Friday, much shorter than when Goodwin jumped more than 27 feet to win the Olympic Trials prior to the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. He finished 10th at those Games.
Eugene, ORwyo4news.com

Former Cowboy Mason Finley qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

EUGENE, OR. (June 28, 2021) — Former University of Wyoming Track & Field standout Mason Finley is heading to the Tokyo Olympics after winning the Men’s Discus at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials on Friday June 25th. With his best throw of the day at 206-11 Finley is heading to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy