Fishing fans can catch DelVisco at Richmond's Texas Roadhouse

Professional fisherman Mike DelVisco is set to make an appearance at the Texas Roadhouse in Richmond on Tuesday.

He will be sharing fishing tips, answering questions, and signing autographs.

The event is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m.

Guests can register to win a fishing prize package, which includes a selection of Yamamoto baits, lures from Rapala, VMC and Sufix fishing line, Prym1 Camo sunglasses, and other items valued at more than $200.

The first 50 children will receive a kids cane fishing pole.

The Richmond location of Texas Roadhouse is located at 2019 Colby Taylor Drive.

With more than 35 years of bass fishing experience, DelVisco is a full-time time professional angler.

Currently, he competes on the Bassmaster and Major League Fishing Big 5 Series. Mike is a 2007 and 2008 Grand Slam, and 2009 Bassmaster Series National Championship qualifier, multiple time Regional Championship qualifier, and winner at the FLW BFL Super Tournament on Old Hickory Lake. In addition to competing, Mike is a former Bassmaster University instructor and continues to teach seminars at popular sport shows nationwide. Mike writes for numerous online and print publications and hosts several online broadcasts, including The Outdoor Showcase, on the Pride Outdoor Network.

Based in Louisville, Texas Roadhouse opened its doors in 1993 and has more than 611 locations in 49 states and 10 countries. The family-friendly restaurant is famous for hand-cut steaks, made-from-scratch sides, fresh-baked bread, and a lively atmosphere.

In 2018, Texas Roadhouse was named one of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes. Texas Roadhouse was also recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Customer Service restaurants in the Casual Dining category in 2019.

For more information, visit www.texasroadhouse.com.