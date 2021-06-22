Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, KY

Fishing fans can catch DelVisco at Richmond's Texas Roadhouse

By Register Staff Report
Posted by 
Richmond Register
Richmond Register
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wy3PJ_0abbwwS900

Professional fisherman Mike DelVisco is set to make an appearance at the Texas Roadhouse in Richmond on Tuesday.

He will be sharing fishing tips, answering questions, and signing autographs.

The event is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m.

Guests can register to win a fishing prize package, which includes a selection of Yamamoto baits, lures from Rapala, VMC and Sufix fishing line, Prym1 Camo sunglasses, and other items valued at more than $200.

The first 50 children will receive a kids cane fishing pole.

The Richmond location of Texas Roadhouse is located at 2019 Colby Taylor Drive.

With more than 35 years of bass fishing experience, DelVisco is a full-time time professional angler.

Currently, he competes on the Bassmaster and Major League Fishing Big 5 Series. Mike is a 2007 and 2008 Grand Slam, and 2009 Bassmaster Series National Championship qualifier, multiple time Regional Championship qualifier, and winner at the FLW BFL Super Tournament on Old Hickory Lake. In addition to competing, Mike is a former Bassmaster University instructor and continues to teach seminars at popular sport shows nationwide. Mike writes for numerous online and print publications and hosts several online broadcasts, including The Outdoor Showcase, on the Pride Outdoor Network.

Based in Louisville, Texas Roadhouse opened its doors in 1993 and has more than 611 locations in 49 states and 10 countries. The family-friendly restaurant is famous for hand-cut steaks, made-from-scratch sides, fresh-baked bread, and a lively atmosphere.

In 2018, Texas Roadhouse was named one of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes. Texas Roadhouse was also recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Customer Service restaurants in the Casual Dining category in 2019.

For more information, visit www.texasroadhouse.com.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Richmond Register

Richmond Register

Richmond, KY
1K+
Followers
94
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Richmond Register

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
Richmond, KY
City
Louisville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Roadhouse#Sport Fishing#Fishing Line#Fishing Tournament#Rapala#Vmc#Sufix#Camo#Delvisco#Flw#Bassmaster University#The Pride Outdoor Network#Newsweek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
Related
Elsa, TXPosted by
Fox News

Elsa latest: Here’s where the tropical storm is heading next

Tropical Storm Elsa officially made landfall late Wednesday morning along the Big Bend region in Florida with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. The storm has lost a bit of energy, but will remain intact for the most part spreading rain, wind, and the possibility of tornadoes up through the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic coasts.
Washington, DCPosted by
NBC News

Rudy Giuliani suspended from practicing law in Washington D.C.

A local appeals court in Washington, D.C. suspended Rudy Giuliani’s authority to practice law in the city on Wednesday. This move comes a month after a New York appellate court suspended Giuliani's law license for making "demonstrably false and misleading" statements about last year's election while serving as former President Donald Trump's attorney.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Climate change exacerbated record heat last week: analysis

The record-breaking heat wave in the Pacific Northwest last week would have been "virtually impossible" without the effects of climate change, according to an analysis from an international group of climate researchers published Wednesday. The team of American, Canadian, British, Dutch, French, German and Swiss scientists analyzed historically observed temperatures...

Comments / 0

Community Policy