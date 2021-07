Razer and LucidSound Battle for the Biggest Discounts of the Weekend. With the month of June coming to a close and the heat of summer upon us it seems like the perfect time to spend our time improving our gaming setup. Whether that’s replacing a mouse that’s starting to slow down or just doesn’t provide those satisfying clicks anymore, or scooping up a brand new headset for even better sound, there’s never a shortage of ways to get the most out of your setup. Good thing we’ve found some stellar deals on a variety of gaming accessories this weekend! Razer, especially, has a bunch of discounts on a ton of items so we picked the very best ones for you. You can check them all out below!