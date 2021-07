Quite a few great video games have been released in 2021. Here are 10 to keep you happy and entertained and get you through the year’s hottest months. Game developer Flight School Studio is quite good at creating beautiful experiences that don’t easily fit into the standard boxes you expect from video games. Such is the case with its latest game, “Stonefly,” in which you pilot giant mechanical vehicles that behave like tiny, agile insects. (Or maybe everything in the game is tiny and insect-size? The world that Flight School has made is striking and unexpected.)