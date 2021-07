Photographers looking to upgrade their camera filter system may be interested in a new range of magnetic VND camera filters created by the team of photographers at Freewell. The magnetic design allows you to quickly swap out the camera filters equipping you with a range of new functions and features to take your photographic creativity to the next level. The Freewell Magnetic VND Kit includes (VND2-5, VND6-9, CPL, ND32/CPL, GLOW MIST, VND2-5XMIST and VND6-9XMIST) and a total of 20 functions in one easy to carry kit. The magnetic installation system sets the Freewell range apart from other camera filter kits currently on the market and works by simply installing a base ring on your camera lens.