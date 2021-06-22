NJ School Board Reverses Decision to Remove Holidays From Calendar, Citing Threats
After a five-hour shouting match with parents at a New Jersey school district, the school board has reversed its decision to remove all holidays from the school calendar. The controversy began with the Randolph School Board just removing Columbus Day from the school calendar and changing it to Indigenous People Day, but some parents weren’t happy so the board got rid of all holidays' names last month by calling them "days off." Board members reversed that decision on Monday following the lengthy meeting with angry parents.www.nbcnewyork.com