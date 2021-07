Angela Merkel is under fire after calling for all EU countries to force holidaying Britons to go into quarantine, in the latest threat to summer foreign holiday hopes.George Eustice, the environment secretary, claimed the move was not necessary – despite the UK itself currently requiring 10-day isolation on return from all EU destinations.“I don’t think such a move would be justified, but obviously it’s for individual countries to make these judgments,” he told LBC Radio.The row comes after the German Chancellor called for a united EU approach, after rocketing cases of the Delta variant in the UK put it...