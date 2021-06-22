Cancel
Plants Are Vanishing From California's Deserts, And 'Nothing's Replacing Them'

By Peter Dockrill
In normal times, it's easy to assume that desert plants will weather tough periods. These hardy organisms evolved to survive bouts of prolonged heat and dryness, after all. They can take it. These are not normal times, though. A new study analyzing over 30 years' worth of satellite imagery captured over southern California reveals that plant life in parts of the giant Sonoran Desert has declined by over one-third in recent decades. In the period of 1984 to 2017, vegetation cover in Anza-Borrego State Park – California's largest state park – diminished by 35 percent, the measurements suggest. "Plants are dying, and nothing's...

