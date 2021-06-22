Plants Are Vanishing From California's Deserts, And 'Nothing's Replacing Them'

An invasive species is a type of animal, plant, fungus or any other living thing that has arrived in a new environment and can harm other species there. You might hear the term "invasive species" used interchangeably with "naturalized species," "exotic species," "noxious species" and "non-native species." Although each of these terms has a slightly different meaning, they all refer to members of a species living in an area they aren't originally from. "An invasive species is almost always from somewhere else and there's concern that it could be harming the system," said Katharine Suding, an ecologist at the University of Colorado Boulder.