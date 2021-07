Peugeot revealed its all-new 9X8, a futuristic hypercar that will make its competitive debut in the FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC) in 2022, also known as the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Power comes from a twin-turbocharged 2.6L V6 engine generating 680 hp, paired with a 268 hp electric motor drawing power from a 900-volt battery pack, mated to a seven-speed sequential transmission. Since FIA regulations only allow a maximum of 680 hp to be used at any time during the race, the combined 948 hp can only be used on the road. Read more for two videos, additional pictures and information.