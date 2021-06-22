Cancel
On This Day: France falls to Germany in WWII

By UPI Staff
UPI News
 16 days ago
French and Nazi leaders prepare to sign the second armistice at Compiègne, France, at Ferdinand Foch's Railway Car on June 22, 1949. File Photo courtesy of German armed forces

On this date in history:

In 1918, an empty troop train rear-ended the Hagenbeck-Wallace Circus train in Ivanhoe, Ind., killing 53 circus performers and many animals. The circus train had stopped to fix its brakes.

In 1940, France fell to Germany in World War II. Nazi and French leaders signed the second armistice at Compiègne, France, in Ferdinand Foch's Railway Car.

In 1941, Germany invaded the Soviet Union.

In 1973, U.S. President Richard Nixon and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev signed a pledge to try to avoid nuclear war.

In 1977, former U.S. Attorney General John Mitchell entered a federal prison for Watergate crimes. He was released for medical reasons 19 months later.

In 2012, accused child-molester Jerry Sandusky, a former Penn State assistant football coach, was convicted on 45 sex-abuse charges. He was sentenced to up to 60 years in prison.

In 2019, a seven-story building under construction in Cambodia collapsed, killing two dozen construction workers sleeping inside.

