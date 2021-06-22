TF Cornerstone goes live on NYC Housing Connect for 5203 Center Blvd. lottery
Queens, NY TF Cornerstone (TFC), in collaboration with NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) and NYC Housing Development Corp. (HDC), has launched 5203 Center Blvd Apartments on the city’s NYC Housing Connect website. This is the newest phase of Hunter’s Point South, a master-planned, mixed-use and mixed-income community, park, school, and playground, situated along the East River in Long Island City. The launch of 5203 Center Blvd. on NYC Housing Connect promises 534 of a total 719 affordable units.nyrej.com