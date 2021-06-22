Cancel
Polsinelli and Eliasi of Compass close $8.4 million multifamily sale

nyrej.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdelaide Polsinelli, vice chairman of Compass, a publicly traded, technology-driven, real estate platform, along with Udi Eliasi also of Compass, have closed on the sale of a West Village residential property at 661 Washington St., one block from the Hudson River and, in the West Village neighborhood. The final purchase...

nyrej.com
