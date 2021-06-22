Polsinelli and Eliasi of Compass close $8.4 million multifamily sale

Always sell your 2-family house vacant and always raise your tenants’ rent. I’m often asked to sell 2-family homes with a tenant occupying one of the units. Usually, the tenant has been there for years. This is especially true when selling estate-owned properties. Long-term tenants typically pay an under-market rent. The seller’s bottom line is then hurt by the inability (and reluctance) of the tenant to find a similarly priced alternative apartment. Even when the tenant pays fair market rent, sellers still need to get them out in order to achieve the highest possible price. Fact is, the market shrinks when selling an occupied house and that produces a sale for less than the highest possible price.