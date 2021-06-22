What Country Dominates 57kg?

A day after USA Track and Field confirmed that sprint sensation Sha’Carri Richardson would not be on the roster for the women’s 4x100-meter relay at the Olympics as a result of her positive marijuana test, the athlete has spoken out about the decision. “Honestly, that news didn’t bother me because me and my team were realistic, so we kind of figured that they would say that in the first place,” Richardson told TMZ on Wednesday. “I understand the situation that’s going on. So, I’m accepting of it, and I just know what I have to do moving forward in my career.” This adds to Richardson’s tweet from Tuesday evening, where she remarked that “the attention that is on track now and was because of very, very few names. So if that’s where fans support lay, you can’t be mad at that.”