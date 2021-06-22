Cancel
What Country Dominates 57kg?

flowrestling.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Olympic Games approach, we’ll start a series of articles looking at which countries are historically the best at each Olympic weight. First, we’ll look at the lightest weight, 57kg, by analyzing the results from the World Championships and Olympic Games since 2000.

www.flowrestling.org
WWE

DOMINATION

WISCONSIN DELLS — Dreshaun Ross continued to turn heads and stack trophies at the USA Wrestling Kids National Championships here this weekend. Ross, who recently completed his seventh grade academic year at Fort Dodge Middle School, captured both the Freestyle and Greco-Roman national titles in his 14U, 165-pound bracket at the Wisconsin Dells Center Woodside Dome. The 13-year-old phenom, representing Sebolt Academy, defeated Miguel Rojas of Indiana by technical fall in the Greco finals, then dominated Rojas again for another technical fall victory and the freestyle crown.
SoccerNWI.com

Trevor Lubking dominant for RailCats

Lubking dominant for RailCats: Trevor Lubking had 12 strikeouts over eight innings Friday, leading the RailCats to a 7-2 win over Sioux City. He scattered seven hits and allowed an earned run. The 'Cats responded late on offense, scoring all of their runs in their final two at-bats. Alec Olund (Lake Central) was 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Thomas Walraven was 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Tommy McCarthy and Jesus Marriaga added doubles.
Sports

Sha'carri Richardson left off of U.S. Olympic relay team; will miss Tokyo Olympics

Sha’Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics, having been previously disqualified from the women’s 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) said on Tuesday said that coaches chose not to add Richardson to the roster in an effort to “maintain fairness” for all the other athletes who adhered to the banned substances rules. Javianne Oliver, Teahna Daniels, Jenna Prandini and Gabby Thomas will race for Team U.S.A. in the 4×100 meters relay.
Combat Sports

Cadet Worlds Predicts USA's Future Stars

The 2021 Cadet World Championships will go down in Budapest, Hungary July 19-25 . Since 2011, team USA has sent a team to the Cadet World Championships every year. This age level competition gives wrestling fans a first-look at the best wrestlers in the world under 17 years old. In this article, we’ll explore how current American wrestling stars fared at the Cadet world championships (in men’s freestyle), ultimately predicting their success at the collegiate level.
Combat Sports

97kg Olympic Preview - Will Kyle Snyder Take Out Sadulaev For Olympic Gold?

Kyle Snyder is Team USA’s Olympian at 97kg in a field that includes 2 past world and Olympic champions and 7 other world/Olympic medalists. This 97kg Olympic preview will give an overview of Snyder’s senior level career and explore the careers of each of his potential competitors in Tokyo. We'll also break down the competitors into tiers based on medal contenders, dark horses and long shots at the Olympic Games.
Combat Sports

Amit Elor Seeking World Domination One Competition At A Time

That’s the answer Amit Elor gave when asked why she wanted to wrestle in the Cadet and Junior World Championships this year. It’s more competition, more challenges, and more experience for the California native. At the age of 17, that’s exactly what Elor is looking for in advance of her second trip to the Cadet World Championships in Budapest.
Sports

So proud to have DeAnna Price with Team USA on the show!

DeAnna we are so proud of you! So excited to visit with her and find out more about her upcoming trip to the Olympics in Tokyo! You can help with her journey here!. Check out this video of her smashing the American record in the hammer throw…
Bainbridge, GA

Leverett brothers announced as Men's 25m Rapid Fire Olympic Team nominees

USA Shooting announces Henry Leverett and Jackson Leverett as the Tokyo 2020 Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Olympic Nominations. USA Shooting was awarded a second quota spot for this competition as a result of a quota exchange via the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF), adding to the original Rapid Fire Quota that had already been earned and thus allowing Henry and Jackson to fill the quota spots.
Sports

Three Huskers named to USA U20 Volleyball Team

A trio of Nebraska volleyball players will represent the United States at the 2021 FIVB Women’s U20 World Championship, USA Volleyball announced on Thursday, July 8. Freshmen Ally Batenhorst, Lindsay Krause and Lexi Rodriguez will suit up for Team USA at the World Championship, July 9-18 in the Netherlands and Belgium.
Swimming & Surfing

Follow the French 2020 Olympic Swimming Roster on Instagram and Twitter

Here is the complete list of Instagram and Twitter usernames for the French roster featuring Rio 50 freestyle men's silver medalist, Florent Manaudou. Archive photo via FINA. With the French swimming roster officially announced here for the Tokyo Games, follow the team on Instagram and Twitter as they make their final preparations. The team features 25 athletes with 17 men and 8 women. Below are the Instagram and Twitter usernames for each athlete.
Sports
247Sports

WWE

NWCA's Moyer Works Tirelessly To Improve Sport

An argument can be made that Mike Moyer loves wrestling more than anyone — ever. He has become the sport’s megaphone for the values and virtues that only wrestling can provide. Here’s the irony: he doesn’t watch much wrestling. Sure, you’ll see him at all the major wrestling events across...
Basketball

FIBA '21 U19 - An International Collision of Boilermakers

Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst’s U19 USA Team is about to smash headfirst into Zach Edey’s Canadian National Team after another full day of FIBA basketball in Latvia. For Purdue fans, it will be a tantalizing, and strange, look at three of their Boilermakers on an international scene wearing something other than gold and black, and in this instance, facing off against one another.
Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson Is 'Accepting' of Team USA's Relay-Race Exclusion

A day after USA Track and Field confirmed that sprint sensation Sha’Carri Richardson would not be on the roster for the women’s 4x100-meter relay at the Olympics as a result of her positive marijuana test, the athlete has spoken out about the decision. “Honestly, that news didn’t bother me because me and my team were realistic, so we kind of figured that they would say that in the first place,” Richardson told TMZ on Wednesday. “I understand the situation that’s going on. So, I’m accepting of it, and I just know what I have to do moving forward in my career.” This adds to Richardson’s tweet from Tuesday evening, where she remarked that “the attention that is on track now and was because of very, very few names. So if that’s where fans support lay, you can’t be mad at that.”
Portland, OR

Portland-area athletes go for gold in Tokyo Paralympics

GRESHAM, Ore. — As Paralympics Games officials weigh whether they'll allow spectators in the stands for the upcoming sporting events in Tokyo, Japan, two Portland-area women won't mind the silence. In fact, they need the quiet to be their best on the court, as they face their latest challenge on the world stage.

