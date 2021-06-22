ByteDance founder donates $77 million amid China billionaires’ charity rush

SafeEarth creates access to decentralized finance, restores the world’s ecosystem and helps humanity by working with impactful projects. Users of SafeEarth can enjoy the benefits offered by decentralized finance while preserving the delicate balance of the world. Today, the project announced it successfully issued donations in excess of $200,000 to various user-selected charities and projects that range from cleaning the ocean to enabling access to healthcare and education for children. A staggering amount of positive feedback and goodwill has allowed SafeEarth to thrive at what it does best — helping those who need an extra boost. The donations made by SafeEarth have allowed these organizations to continue carrying out the good work that they do. Within weeks of its launch, SafeEarth has made significant contributions to the world’s ecosystem, and this is just the start. With SafeEarth’s current progress, it would be able to further boost many of these charitable funds next year. Its users are also presented with choices, where they have the important ability to influence the distribution of funds.