Bestreich Realty Group closes three sales totaling $8.925 million

Brooklyn, NY Bestreich Realty Group (BRG) closed three sales totaling $8.925 million:. • 231 Baltic St. sold for $3.75 million. This four-apartment multifamily is located in Cobble Hill, between Clinton and Court Sts. It is 4,132 above ground s/f priced at $938 per s/f. The top two floors dimensions are 24 ft. x 40 ft. and the bottom two floors dimensions are 24 ft. x 46 ft. and the lot dimension is 24.25 ft. x 99.83 ft. It’s zoned R6, LH-1 with an FAR 2.43 and tax class 2A. The sellers were 231 Baltic LLC and the buyers are Baltic Holdings LLC. Derek Bestreich, Luke Sproviero, Adam Lobel, Gabriel Kates, Toby Waring, and Daniel Shawah facilitated the transaction.