Peugeot is heading back to Le Mans more than a decade after breaking Audi’s winning streak at the world’s most famous 24-hour race. The French carmaker, which last raced at Le Mans in 2011 when it failed to defend its 2010 title, is gearing up to campaign a pair of all-wheel drive hybrid machines in the World Endurance Championship (WEC). The new 9X8 will take on cars from Toyota and Glickenhaus in the WEC during 2022, and Peugeot also has it eye on a return to the Le Mans 24H race itself that year if the car is ready in time.