Check out all of our tips and recommended deals. After 48 full hours, Amazon Prime Day 2021 is officially over. Whew. We hope you were able to find useful discounts among the speakers, laptops, LifeStraws, and other great deals we found sifting through Amazon. If you missed out, fear not, a few deals remain. The event may be done, but many of deals we found still exist—at least for now. Below are the best remaining deals from all of our Prime Day 2021 coverage.