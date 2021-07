Brabus has created some pretty remarkable cars over the years and the one-off 3.6S Lightweight is one of its most special. The German tuner revealed a prototype of the hardcore 3.6S in 1988 as a stripped-out take on the 190E with virtually no creature comforts and just two seats. Customers wanted something more practical so the eventual production model added back some features including the air conditioning and rear seats. Fast forward to 2008 and Brabus PR director Sven Gramm commissioned the company to produce a one-off 3.6S Lightweight just like the original concept. This is it and it is currently up for sale through eBay.