Netflix Explores 70 Years of Pop Music in New Docuseries This Is Pop

Primetimer
 16 days ago
Netflix takes viewers on a historical tour of pop music in its new docuseries This Is Pop, with each of the series’ eight episodes exploring a different era of pop music, from ABBA’s dominance to modern-day festival culture. Also today: Peyton Manning reignites the nation’s greatest college rivalries in a new academic game show, Freeform’s young witches return in Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2, and Kwame Patterson brings David Makes Man into middle age in its sophomore season. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:

Peyton Manning
Taylor Hickson
Bryant Gumbel
Andy Cohen
Soledad O'brien
