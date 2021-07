The Glenview Library’s flying of the Pride flag is the first time I have noticed a flag on the library’s flag poles other than the American and Illinois flags. There are numerous other celebrations of the month, communities, and causes for which the library has never flown a flag. Residents and private organizations in Glenview may now demand that the library fly other flags. Any refusal by the library to fly other flags could be the basis for assertions that the library is biased or wrongfully discriminating against specific causes or communities. Bias and wrongful discrimination, ironically, are two things the library probably thought it was combating by flying the Pride flag. The library should stick to the business of running a high-quality library, and stay out of the business of picking flags to fly.