What If You Couldn’t Stop and Smell the Roses?

By Sarah Blades
primewomen.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNauseous? Stressed out? Can’t sleep? These are common issues faced by millions of people on a day-to-day basis. It’s no way to go through life, but for some, that’s just the way it is. While there are many prescription medicines available, a natural resolution is often preferred, and in some circumstances, the only option. For many years essential oils have been used to bring relief for a number of issues, from queasiness to anxiety to insomnia. Their use in healing by both the public and the medical community has grown substantially, as has the research touting their success. Included in this are the emerging benefits of aromatherapy and how it can even help restore your sense of smell, an issue that’s become increasingly common in the last year.

