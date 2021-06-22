Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Harry and Meghan bought ‘Lilibet’ web address before Queen’s approval

Posted by 
DesignerzCentral
DesignerzCentral
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The revelation will raise further questions about whether the couple sought permission from the Queen to use her pet name or rather “told” her after the baby had been born. A spokesperson for the Sussexes said they purchased a “significant” number of domain names for a range of potential names...

www.designerzcentral.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
DesignerzCentral

DesignerzCentral

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Designerz Central single information point strives to deliver 24-7 news and information from all over the world. Our online magazine covers the latest fashion, gossips, TV, entertainment, spoilers, life hacks, styling, fitness tips, and everything readers might need to keep themselves updated from happening in any part of the world.

 https://www.designerzcentral.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Philip
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domain Names#British Royal Family#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
Country
U.K.
News Break
BBC
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The Palace Has Issued This "Warning Shot" to Harry & Meghan, Say Sources

Historically, the Royal Family's response to rumors and tabloid stories has been summed up by five words: "Keep calm and carry on." But now, things are changing. In recent weeks, the Palace has made clear that they are no longer going to remain silent if Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, or friends and supporters in their camp, put out what they deem to be "false or misleading statements" detrimental to the royals, as Best Life reported last month. Though it may have taken some time for the royals to come to that conclusion, a new showdown over a comment in a documentary has proven their approach has evolved.
Santa Barbara, CAtownandcountrymag.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Used Different Names on Lilibet's Birth Certificate

Now that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in Santa Barbara, California, much of their life is less formal than it was previously. The pair live in a house, not a castle, and tend to their chicken coop rather than attend royal events. This lifestyle shift also sometimes requires a modification in their names, as seen on their new daughter Lilibet's birth certificate.
U.K.celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Edward Confirms Prince Harry Ripped The Family Apart

British royal family news divulges that Prince Edward the Earl of Wessex shockingly confirmed the cataclysmic schism that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle have thrown the royal family into. There have been innuendo and allegations but today a senior royal admitted to the estrangement saying he is...
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The One Way Diana's Friends Were "Surprised" by Harry at the Unveiling

Now that the long-awaited statue of Princess Diana, commissioned by Prince William and Prince Harry in 2017, has been unveiled, royal watchers have begun to dissect every detail of the ceremony for clues on what it may have meant for the future of the brothers' fractured relationship. The unveiling was an understated and sparsely attended affair that took place on Thursday, July 1, what would have been Diana's 60th birthday, at the Sunken Gardens on the grounds of Kensington Palace, her favorite place in the home she once shared with her boys. Only Diana's siblings, Charles, the Earl Spencer, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, and Lady Jane Fellowes, along with the statue's sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, garden designer Pip Morrison, and members of the statue committee joined William and Harry for the unveiling.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The desperate request that Meghan Markle would have made of Prince Harry before his trip to the United Kingdom

Go back and forth. Meghan Markle just gave birth to her daughter Lilibet Diana on June 4 and will have to take care of the baby at her mansion in Montecito, California, while her husband, the prince harry, fly to the UK. In the next few hours the Duke of Sussex is expected to arrive in British territory to be present at the inauguration of the statue in memory of the Princess Diana.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Prince Harry Officially Stripped Of 'His Royal Highness' Title At Princess Diana Exhibit

Ouch. Prince Harry has officially been stripped of his "His Royal Highness" title at the Kensington Palace exhibit for his late mother, Princess Diana. After an "administrative error," Harry's title at the exhibit displaying the Princess of Wales' wedding dress was removed. The sign below the iconic gown now reads: "Lent by HRH The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex,” referring to Prince William and the new father-of-two.
CelebritiesDaily Beast

Archie Harrison and Lilibet Will Still Be Prince and Princess—Thanks to Camilla Parker Bowles, Expert Says

Archie Harrison and his sister Lili may still be prince and princess after all. And they could have Camilla Parker Bowles to thank for it. Prominent royal historian Robert Lacey has told U.K. paper The Times that the issue has been discussed at the “highest level” and that the queen will not change existing rules, which would ultimately see Archie and Lili named prince and princess, in her lifetime. Any move to deprive the children of their titles would likely have to be made by Charles in the first hours of his reign, when, Lacey expects, he will be too busily focused on getting Camilla elevated to queen to be distracted by such peripheral projects.
CelebritiesMarie Claire

Prince William Reportedly Told Prince Harry That Meghan Markle Had an "Agenda"

In an extract from his newly updated book Battle of Brothers, which is currently being serialized by The Times of London, royal historian and The Crown consultant Robert Lacey wrote that William shared with Harry his belief that Meghan Markle had an "agenda." The resulting fight between the brothers, Lacey wrote, left William "deeply wounded" and Harry "equally furious"—and Harry and Meghan on the path to ultimately leave the royal family, and William, behind.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Prince Andrew Breaks Queen Elizabeth’s Heart With Latest Action?

Did Prince Andrew‘s attempt to get back into Queen Elizabeth‘s good graces blow up in his face? That was one tabloid’s story not long back. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. ‘Cunning’ Prince Andrew Tried To Woo Queen Elizabeth With ‘Puppy Love’?. A recent edition of the National Enquirer reports “disgraced”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy