Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Britain working on allowing holidays for vaccinated Britons

By Syndicated Content
kelo.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Britain is working on plans to open up travel for the fully vaccinated and restore other freedoms but they are not ready yet, Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday. “We’re working on plans to essentially allow the vaccine to bring back some of the freedoms that...

kelo.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Uk#Reuters#Sky News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Travel
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public Healthwibqam.com

We can’t think only about COVID, British health minister says

LONDON (Reuters) -The world can no longer think only about COVID-19 and ignore the other critical health issues, economic problems and education challenges that have build up during the pandemic, Britain’s health minister said on Tuesday. “We can’t live in a world where the only thing that we are thinking...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Travel news – live: Concerns over Ibiza amber downgrade as Germany to relax rules for vaccinated Britons

Germany will lift its travel ban on Britons from Wednesday 7 July.The UK will no longer be classed as a “virus variant area”, according to Germany’s Robert Koch Institute, with the rules relaxed for inbound travellers.Double-jabbed travellers from the UK can forgo quarantine, while unvaccinated Brits can enter the country but must self-isolate for 10 days.Meanwhile, the Balearic Islands could be at risk of being pushed off the green list and into amber after a spike in new coronavirus infections.More than 500 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last two days – five days after the popular Spanish holiday islands, including Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza, got upgraded to the UK’s green watchlist.Health officials confirmed that 303 new cases were recorded on 3 July alone; and 203 the day after.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Angela Merkel’s call for EU to quarantine holidaying Britons attacked by government minister

Angela Merkel is under fire after calling for all EU countries to force holidaying Britons to go into quarantine, in the latest threat to summer foreign holiday hopes.George Eustice, the environment secretary, claimed the move was not necessary – despite the UK itself currently requiring 10-day isolation on return from all EU destinations.“I don’t think such a move would be justified, but obviously it’s for individual countries to make these judgments,” he told LBC Radio.The row comes after the German Chancellor called for a united EU approach, after rocketing cases of the Delta variant in the UK put it...
Public HealthTelegraph

Amber list holidays for fully jabbed Britons 'later in summer'

Fully vaccinated holidaymakers will face multiple Covid tests under the Government's plans to lift quarantine for travel to amber list countries. Ministers are proposing that double-jabbed Britons will still have to take a pre-departure test as well as paying for a PCR test on day two after their arrival back in the UK in return for not having to quarantine ten days at home.
TravelPosted by
Daily Mail

Now Malta tightens travel restrictions: Mediterranean island says only fully vaccinated Britons allowed in without quarantine from next week - less than a day after it made the UK's green list

Malta has announced tighter restrictions for UK holidaymakers less than 24 hours after it was added to the green list. The Mediterranean island said it will only allow fully vaccinated Britons to visit quarantine-free from next week. Those who arrive in Malta on June 30 or after will have to...
Travelkdal610.com

Britain wants to allow people to travel again – minister says

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain wants to return to a position that allows people to travel abroad again for a foreign holiday but new variants of the novel coronavirus are complicating the easing, Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Thursday. Asked if Brits would be able to enjoy a foreign holiday...
LifestylePosted by
Daily Mail

Tourist bosses in Canary Islands claim double-jabbed Britons will be allowed in on holiday from July 15 as Boris prepares crunch summit with Merkel over ban

Tourism bosses in the Canary Islands have reportedly been told that double-jabbed Britons will be allowed to visit from July 15 without facing quarantine restrictions. It comes as Boris Johnson will attempt to persuade Angela Merkel to allow Britons to visit EU countries this summer, as uncertainty over foreign trips continues.
TravelUS News and World Report

Britain Working With EU Countries as Momentum Grows for Wider Travel Reopening

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is working with countries across the European Union to encourage them to accept its fully vaccinated travellers, its business minister said on Thursday, as momentum builds for a fuller reopening of travel from the United Kingdom. Throughout May and June Britain has only permitted very limited...
Public HealthTelegraph

Fully jabbed Scots may be allowed on holiday with no isolation

Quarantine-free foreign summer holidays for double-jabbed Scots could become possible by August, it has emerged, as Nicola Sturgeon insisted a record surge in Covid cases had not derailed her ‘freedom day’ timetable. The First Minister said on Tuesday that she hoped vaccination would “open up international travel safely” within the...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Double-jabbed Britons given European holiday boost by Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said double-jabbed Britons should be able to have a holiday in Europe without quarantine in the “foreseeable future”, following her opposition over the Delta variant. She said travel restrictions are being reviewed for those who have received two coronavirus vaccinations, after holding talks with Boris...
Public Healthkfgo.com

Queen Elizabeth honours Britain’s health service for pandemic work

LONDON (Reuters) – Queen Elizabeth has awarded Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) the George Cross – the highest civilian gallantry award – in recognition of 73 years of dedicated service, including during the COVID-19 pandemic. The honour has only been bestowed collectively twice before, and only once by the queen.
RetailBBC

Asda to allow permanent hybrid working for offices

Asda has announced it will make hybrid working permanent at its head offices once Covid restrictions are lifted. The supermarket group said staff at Asda House in Leeds and George House in Leicester can choose where they work. Around 4,000 staff work at both offices, with the majority based in...
TravelTelegraph

Will the EU digital green pass allow travel abroad for Britons?

Britons face a dizzying overseas holiday map this summer. And that’s quite apart from the complications of our traffic light system for travel. Each day seems to bring at least one new development in the entry restrictions of EU countries, with the vaccination status of travellers proving increasingly important. Two...
HealthTelegraph

Fully vaccinated Britons will be able to come to Germany, says Angela Merkel

Double-jabbed Britons will be able to visit Germany, Angela Merkel declared on Friday, as sources said ministers were aiming to open up foreign travel for vaccinated UK holidaymakers from July 19. After talks with Boris Johnson at Chequers, the German chancellor appeared to soften her demands for tough EU-wide restrictions...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Merkel says fully vaccinated Britons could visit Germany in ‘foreseeable future’

Angela Merkel has raised the prospect of fully vaccinated Britons visiting Germany after holding talks with Boris Johnson at Chequers, amid concerns over plans to restrict travel to the EU.The German chancellor declined to immediately lift controls and pointed out that the UK had also imposed rules of its own on German travellers, but said restrictions may be eased for those who have had both doses of a Covid jab in the “forseeable future”.“We have adopted certain protective measures when we were not, as yet so familiar with a Delta variant,” the chancellor told reporters at a press conference.The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy