DS Smith sees recovery after profit slump on initial pandemic impact

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,450 ($45.07) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,267 ($42.68).