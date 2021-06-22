Cancel
DS Smith sees recovery after profit slump on initial pandemic impact

By Syndicated Content
kelo.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – British cardboard maker DS Smith reported on Tuesday a 38% slump in annual pre-tax profit, as the pandemic impacted its operations initially, but said online shopping boom during the rest of the financial year aided recovery in sales. DS Smith, which supplies packaging products to companies including Amazon,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nestle#Unilever#Pandemic#Reuters#British
