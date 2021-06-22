TrueLayer launches Verification API
Open Banking platform TrueLayer has launched a new approach to account ownership checks with its Verification API. Combining Open Banking with machine learning, the Verification API makes onboarding easier with success rates that are over 20% higher than credit bureaus and returning a result in seconds, rather than days, compared to manual bank statement checks. By pre-verifying customer’s details, it also simplifies payments setup meaning no more failed transactions. Multiple TrueLayer clients are using the Verification API, including Authologic, a Y Combinator-backed provider of identity verification solutions.thepaypers.com