Louis Vuitton Reimagines Classic Bags With Eco Felt & Scraps From Existing Stock

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…. Marni is taking over an East End favorite, the Sunset Beach Hotel at Shelter Island, for the summer—with a fun, Marni-esque redecoration of the property. ‘Marni Marine’ will flaunt the Italian fashion house’s personal spin on the André Balazs property, both indoors and outdoors. Perhaps the pop-ups’ most distinctive feature is the red metal Marni logo welcoming guests at the hotel’s facade. As for the decor itself—woven market seating arrangements, floral sofas, and brightly-colored prints will adorn the interior, while pink umbrellas and chaise lounge chairs sit pretty on the sand of Crescent Beach. To make the temporary remodel even more attractive, the label has set up shop in the hotel’s boutique—with women’s and men’s ready to wear and accessories, and prints, prints, prints available for purchase.