Louis Vuitton Reimagines Classic Bags With Eco Felt & Scraps From Existing Stock

By Mikelle Leow
Design Taxi
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouis Vuitton’s menswear artistic director Virgil Abloh is bringing a love of circularity to the fashion house’s ethos with the ‘Felt Line’, a selection of classics modified for sustainability. First teased at the men’s Fall/Winter 2021 show, the Felt Line consists of three leather favorites—the Keepall, Keepall XS, and Soft...

Louis Vuitton
Virgil Abloh
#Stocks#Eco#Fashion House#Vegan#Wwd#Lv#Lurex#Leather Working Group#The Felt Line#Instagram#Hypebeast
LOUIS VUITTON | MEN SPRING SUMMER 2022 COLLECTION

The Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2022 Collection is inspired by The Amen Break, a characteristic of a discourse central to the work of Virgil Abloh, the Men’s Artistic Director of the brand. Zooming in and out on archetypes and subcultures, the collection highlights the collective while re-contextualizing a chapter in the Black Canon’s preservation and teaching of Black art history.
WWD

Nike Partners With Louis Vuitton on Air Force 1 Sneakers

PARIS — In an homage to hip-hop culture, Virgil Abloh has brought together his two biggest brand partners to create what is sure to be one of this year’s hottest sneaker collaborations: new versions of Nike’s iconic Air Force 1 trainers developed in tandem with Louis Vuitton. The shoes, designed...
Virgil Abloh goes all-out superhero for Louis Vuitton SS22

For Virgil Abloh, each season at Louis Vuitton has been a ceremony. Since he took the helm of the menswear line in 2018, the creative director has meandered his way through politics, sartorial codes, race and gender, bringing cross-generational talents into his world to playful effect. This season, he presented...
WWD

Louis Vuitton to Open Next Temporary Residence in SoHo

Louis Vuitton is bringing its temporary residence back to New York City’s SoHo. The new residence opening on June 30 is dedicated to sunglasses, jewelry and sneakers designed by Virgil Abloh, men’s artistic director, and on July 9, the space will roll out the men’s fall 2021 collection, previewing ready-to-wear, accessories, leather goods and gifts.
Nicole Sudjono

Louis Vuitton: The 166-Year-Old Brand That Keeps Attracting the Young

The LV cruise 2022 proves that newer generations will keep coming for the number one fashion brand. With the rising of online shopping these days, some companies find it difficult to compete with them. Especially when targeting young generations, these young people are more attracted to virtual shopping. Therefore, companies must carefully market their products to attract them, otherwise, they are history.
Louis Vuitton's New Hockey Glove Look Is Incredible

Forget everything you thought you knew about fashion because Louis Vuitton has stumbled into something that will change everything. Wearing hockey gloves as an accessory. The cutting-edge shop debuted its incredible brainstorm during peak sartorial season and demands every square inch of your attention. A few questions come to mind....
Louis Vuitton's Virgil Abloh showcases men in dresses and skirts

Virgil Abloh makes the case for dresses and skirts for men in the latest Louis Vuitton collection. The poetic film for its spring summer collection, Amen Break, features a starry cast including Saul Williams, Goldie and the Wu-Tang Clan’s GZA, plus models in pleated skirts, white dresses, miniskirts, tiered puff dresses and long dress-like coats that are cinched at the waist.
Daily News: Neiman Marcus Goes Fur-Free, Marni Takes Over Shelter Island, News From Cartier, Louis Vuitton, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…. Marni is taking over an East End favorite, the Sunset Beach Hotel at Shelter Island, for the summer—with a fun, Marni-esque redecoration of the property. ‘Marni Marine’ will flaunt the Italian fashion house’s personal spin on the André Balazs property, both indoors and outdoors. Perhaps the pop-ups’ most distinctive feature is the red metal Marni logo welcoming guests at the hotel’s facade. As for the decor itself—woven market seating arrangements, floral sofas, and brightly-colored prints will adorn the interior, while pink umbrellas and chaise lounge chairs sit pretty on the sand of Crescent Beach. To make the temporary remodel even more attractive, the label has set up shop in the hotel’s boutique—with women’s and men’s ready to wear and accessories, and prints, prints, prints available for purchase.
Louis Vuitton launches a high jewellery collection fit for a modern-day Empress

2021 marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of Louis Vuitton - the founder of the eponymous powerhouse brand we know today. Often referred to as the pioneer of modern luxury, Vuitton’s beginnings as a maker of luxury travelling trunks for Parisian elite is well known. The fact that he was once official trunk maker to Napoleon III’s wife, Empress Eugenie de Montijo, however, is less so.
DFW Community News

Louis Vuitton store now open in Plano's Legacy West development

Louis Vuitton opened a new store in Plano's Legacy West development in June. The retail location carries leather goods and accessories, shoes for women and men, sunglasses, fragrances and more. Louis Vuitton is the latest luxury brand to open a store in the development, following Gucci, Tiffany & Co., Tory Burch and Chanel Beauty. The store is located at 7801 Windrose Ave., Ste. H100, Plano. 469-443-7147. https://us.louisvuitton.com.
Louis Vuitton Opens New Pop-Up Shop in Soho

Louis Vuitton has just opened a vibrant new Men’s residency pop-up shop in Soho that will feature the Fall/Winter 2021 ready-to-wear, accessories, leather goods, and other pieces. Dressed in the same vibrant colors that Virgil has utilized in his various collections with Louis Vuitton, this unique residency design is drenched...
BTS to participate in Louis Vuitton's fashion show in Seoul this week

BTS has a special treat for fans coming up this week!. On July 5 KST, the Big Hit Music boy group took to their official social media to announce that they will be participating in French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton's upcoming Seoul show, scheduled for July 7 at 7 PM. With the announcement, they raised anticipation with a short video featuring all members modeling Louis Vuitton's Fall/Winter 2021 men's collection.
BTS Got Locked in a Cage for Their Louis Vuitton Modeling Debut

Louis Vuitton has BTS locked up. Literally. All seven members of the K-pop phenomenon were announced earlier this year as the latest ambassadors for Louis Vuitton menswear, and this morning they made their debut in a fashion film for the French house in which they tour an elaborate cage structure and both inspect and wear looks from menswear creative director Virgil Abloh’s fall 2021 collection.

