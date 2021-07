Chicago Fire FC will play its third game of a four-game homestand at Soldier Field on Saturday, July 3, taking on Atlanta United FC at 7:00 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast live on WGN-TV, CFFC Live and TUDN 1200 AM. Saturday’s game will mark the Club’s return to full soccer capacity with tickets for the match available here. The debut of Burnham Downs, a pre-match tailgate hosted by the Club outside Soldier Field’s southeast entrance, will open five and a half hours prior to kickoff. The festivities will include various fan-focused activities, while Fire merchandise, along with food, soft drinks, beer and other beverages, will be available for purchase.