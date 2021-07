Sammy Hagar and the Circle will perform a benefit concert for Akron Children's Hospital and local food banks on Aug. 15 at the Agora in Cleveland. The Red Rocker, known for solo hits like "There's Only One Way To Rock," "I Can't Drive 55," and "Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy," and for his time fronting Van Halen hit songs like "Why Can't This Be Love?," "Right Now," "Can't Stop Lovin' You," and "Love Walks In," will perform for a limited audience of 1,500.