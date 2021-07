“Alexa, mop the floor.” Sounds too good to be true, but it could be your reality with a new generation of robot cleaners like the Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner. Right now at Amazon, if you click a special coupon, this fantastic and versatile robot vacuum and mop is available for only $380. That’s a massive discount of $170 off its regular price of $550. This is an excellent opportunity to get a clean home, and peace of mind, for way less. Did you miss out on Prime Day Deals? Roborock has extended their best selling S5 Max sale through the 27th, so here’s your chance!