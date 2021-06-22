Historic pace: Cross-country rally features vintage vehicles

The Benda family had been waiting for years for the race to get close enough.

Lydia Benda, of Lawrence, Kansas, on Monday stood on Main Street with her father and her son, both of whom were anxiously watching historic automobiles drive in. As each vintage vehicle drove through, they snapped pictures, pointed out features and wondered what was coming next.

“My dad has been waiting 30 years for the race to get close enough for a visit,” Benda said.

They were three of thousands of people who Monday visited downtown Joplin for the Hemmings Motor News Great Race, a cross-country rally for older vehicles. Featuring 150 old cars, trucks and more, the rally started Saturday in San Antonio, Texas, and will finish Sunday in Greenville, South Carolina.

Judy Gardner greets drive Gary Martin as he arrives Monday at the Joplin finish line of the Hemmings Motor News Great Race. Gardner is the widow of Rex Gardner, who competed in the Great Race for 30 years and founded the charitable Vintage Car Rally Association. Martin honored Rex Gardner with a sign on his windshield. Globe | Roger Nomer

The Great Race is open to vehicles from 1974 and before, and each additional year of age gets competitors bonus points.

“We get cars out of garages and museums, and run them up and down the road,” said Jeff Stumb, director of the event. “It’s the only cross-country vintage rally of its kind.”

Brad Phillips, of Tacoma, Washington, drove one of the older vehicles in the race — a 1916 Hudson Speedster. He and navigator Dan Stahl were one of the first cars to arrive Monday.

The car features an open cabin. No convertible top. That means they are particularly susceptible to weather — the two dealt with rain during the first part of the day as they embarked from Nocona, Texas, with a stop in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, for lunch.

Like others, the Speedster Phillips drove featured a few modern upgrades for safety, including “juice” brakes, lightweight aluminum wheels and modern gauges. They also have water-cooled shirts for days when the temperatures are merciless. But aside from that, Phillips said, the Hudson was road-ready and built to be a good long-distance rally car.

“The most beautiful part is this original 1916 Hudson, 300 cubic-inch, six-cylinder engine,” Phillips said. “Because it has torque you can go up a mountain with. It is really powerful.”

The first car in the Hemmings Motor News Great Race crosses the Monday afternoon in downtown Joplin for an overnight stay. The competition, which started in San Antonio, Texas, and will finish in Greenville, S.C., features 150 vintage vehicles. glOBE | ROGER NOMER

Instead of trying to be the first across a finish line, The Great Race is a time/speed/distance rally. Each vehicle has a driver and navigator who must follow precise instructions that detail each move down to the second. They are scored at secret checkpoints along the way, and the lowest score wins. If all goes according to plan, cars start and finish one minute apart.

Olivia Gentry, 20, of Newnan, Georgia, drove a 1932 Ford coupe with her mother, Genna Gentry. She said her family has been involved with the event for 20 years. The two won first place in the race’s expert division and seventh place last year.

“I know this is something I’ve wanted to do since I was little,” the driver said. “I was fortunate enough to grow up around it.”

Gentry said the morning’s rain caused an extra challenge, making it hard to see. The back panels of the coupe were covered with dried mud when she pulled in.

The race was inspired by the movie “The Great Race,” a 1965 comedy based on the real-life 1908 race from New York to Paris.

Its structure creates a spectacle that draws crowds. As each car arrived, they were introduced by a master of ceremonies who shared details about each vehicle. As each car pulled into a parking spot on Main Street, it was quickly encircled by enthusiasts and spectators.

Patrick Tuttle, director of the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the event also drew car clubs from Bentonville, Arkansas, Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Kansas City. The race had come through Joplin in prior years, but Monday marked the first time the race made an overnight stop in town.

“We have 475 for the dinner alone,” Tuttle said. “So at least that many overnight stays are part of it. Most of the teams have support crews, but not all of them.”

Tuttle said race participants will rate Joplin’s hospitality and service, which could help the city land stops in future races.

The race will spend all day Tuesday in Missouri, with a lunch stop in Rolla and an overnight stay in Cape Girardeau.