Olivia developer says renovation proceeding

The Olivia had a reputation as the “handsomest apartment house in the West.”

The developers of the Olivia Apartments are going forward with the full renovation of the historic building now that the roof has been finished.

Sawyer Smith, one of the owners, spoke to the Joplin City Council on Monday night to thank the panel for agreeing to provide $250,000 toward the expense of rebuilding the roof destroyed in a Dec. 7 fire. Total cost of that work was to be $500,000, and the city was to match the developer’s expense dollar for dollar up to $250,000.

The council had approved financial assistance because the city has liability if a vacant building becomes a risk to the public.

Smith said the new roof is watertight and that was a relief during Monday morning’s thunderstorm.

Councilman Phil Stinnett asked what kind of roof was installed and its warranty.

The contractor on the project, Jeff Neal of Neal Group Construction, said the roof has a 20-year warranty with no limit on repairs if needed.

Work has begun to clear rubble from the first floor and to remove mold that developed in the building before the roof was finished. Smith said he expects the repair and renovation of the building into market rate apartments and perhaps a restaurant to be completed sometime next spring.

In other business, the council agreed to allow city administrators to go forward with discussions on terms for an agreement with an electric scooter company to provide service in some parts of Joplin.

Bird Scooters work with a cellphone app that allows customers to locate vehicles that are not in use and places to return them when they are finished riding. The app will provide a new customer with a tutorial on how to use the scooter and list the rules of the service, according to information provided with the meeting’s agenda.

A representative of the company, Jeremy Lynch of Boston, and the local manager, Zac McNelly, said that if the city decides to allow the company to do business here, the effort would start with placing just a few scooters out to see if people use them. Customers would put an app on their cellphones to learn how to use the scooters, pay for rides and find where they could park them when they are finished. There is no cost to the city, and the city would be paid a dime for each use of the scooters.

Lynch said the scooters are commonly used for rides of a mile or less for those who do not have other transportation or who do not want to use a car for a short trip. Riding the scooters requires balance, like riding a bicycle, Lynch said. They can be programmed to operate within a specific area and would shut off if someone tried to ride one beyond its perimeter. They could be useful on college campuses in Joplin, he said.

The council also heard a presentation by Miguel Jaramillo, director of business development for Integrated Roadways Co., regarding an offer to explore a program that would install “smart pavement,” a precast concrete paving system, in some Joplin streets.

Smart pavement is a system of modular slabs of roadway embedded with integrated sensors and fiber options that collect and transmit traffic data and other information that can be sold to help pay for installation. Smart pavement also can be equipped to charge electric vehicles and operate self-driving vehicles.

The first city to try smart pavement is Denver, Jaramillo said. Now the city of Lenexa, Kansas, also plans to try the precast concrete slabs containing smart devices at five intersections, he said.

Smart paving is a way for cities to be prepared for the future uses and need for technology.

Councilwoman Diane Reid Adams asked how long the precast concrete slabs would last. Jaramillo said the concrete would last 50 years and that the fiber optics and sensors could be changed or repaired as needed.

The cost to the city would be reduced by an agreement that certain data collected by the smart technology could be used for marketing and sales.

The council authorized further talks on the smart pavement proposal.