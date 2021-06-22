RGGI will bring savings, jobs to Pennsylvania

My company, Energy Management Solutions, specializes in working with businesses of all types and sizes to identify ways to save energy. We work with a number of businesses in Pennsylvania to implement energy saving projects, such as upgrades to lights and appliances or improvements to the overall energy performance of their building. Through this work, we see just how important energy efficiency investments are for businesses to keep their electricity costs low and save money that can then be reinvested into their operations and employees. That’s why we are ardent supporters of state energy efficiency programs that make it easier for businesses to make these investments, and also why we support opportunities to expand energy efficiency in Pennsylvania.