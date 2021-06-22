Thomas Timothy “Tim” Hogan passed away on June 16, 2021 in Ocala, FL. at the age of 78. He was born on Jan. 20, 1943 in Ashland, Pa. Tim grew up in Williamsport and was a graduate of Williamsport High School Class of 1961. He attended the University of Colorado and graduated from East Stroudsburg State College. He taught school and coached football for 10 years. He worked for Reader’s Digest school fundraising until he retired in 2005. He enjoyed golf from a young age and he shot his first hole in one in 2015. The last time he played golf was in March 2021 and he shot 79.