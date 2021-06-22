Cancel
Cooperstown, NY

Sports briefs: Baseball Hall of Fame inductions set for full capacity

By The Associated Press
 16 days ago

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — The Baseball Hall of Fame’s induction ceremony is returning to its standard seating format, opening the door for another big crowd. Hall of Fame officials said Monday that tickets will not be required for the event’s free lawn seating area. The ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 8, on the grounds of Clark Sports Center and will honor class of 2020 members Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker. No one was selected this year.

