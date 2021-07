No, Bugatti is not shutting down! Croatian electric performance car manufacturer Rimac has been handed over the control of Bugatti, putting rest to all the rumors that have been doing rounds over the last few months. The long-rumored deal sees Bugatti merge with Rimac’s hypercar business to create a new company called Bugatti-Rimac. As a part of the deal, the newly formed joint venture will have Rimac as the majority stakeholder with 55% ownership, while Porsche will hold the remainder 44 percent. “This is a great responsibility,” said Rimac’s 33-year-old founder Mate Rimac. “We are standing on the shoulders of giants here. Bugatti defined the hypercar, and we have to make it a success not only in terms of its products but also profitable.”