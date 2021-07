YORK, Neb. — A York man has been sentenced to two years in prison on charges related to holding a man against his will and having drugs and weapons in his vehicle. According to York County District Court records, Cody Scalf, 32, was sentenced Monday to 12 months each on two counts of possession of a weapon (knife) during the commission of a felony and two counts of possession of a deadly weapon (brass knuckles) in the commission of a felony.