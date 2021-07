A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of June 21. CITY COUNCIL ... The committee plans to approve the budget and utility financial plans for fiscal year 2022, authorize an agreement with Tesla for vehicle chargers at the Bryant Street/Lytton Avenue garage; and discuss colleague memos pertaining to rehabilitation of the Roth Building and changes to the city's affordable housing impact fees. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 21. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.