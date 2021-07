It turned out to be a good day for England at the Euros yesterday. Bukayo Saka started and was probably the best player on either side during a pretty dull first half. He wasn’t even that good, it’s just everyone else was rank average. Jordan Pickford made a good save from Kai Havertz, and just before the break Harry Kane had a golden opportunity to put England ahead, but he was rusty given this was only about his 3rd touch of the first 45 minutes.