Prep softball: Iowa-Grant clips Boscobel to reach sectional finals

BOSCOBEL, Wis. — There was no doubt in Mya McCarthy’s mind that this was the Panthers’ time to knock off SWAL rival Boscobel. The Iowa-Grant senior ace threw 6 1/3 shut-out innings before freshman Bentley Cuttis came in for the final two outs as the Panthers defeated host Boscobel, 2-0, in Monday’s WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal. It was the third time the two teams have met this season and the first time the Panthers have come away with a win.