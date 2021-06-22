Fintech Australia reckons the government should force open access to NFC

Over the last decade, the UK has been undergoing a fintech revolution seeing increased opportunities in global trade, jobs, and innovation to become the global hub that it is today. Yet for many, the image of fintech is stuck in Shoreditch, an area of East London populated by start-ups catering to young entrepreneurs. The fintech sector has been among the UK’s most innovative, and despite recent economic challenges brought about by Brexit and COVID-19, the industry continues to grow by leaps and bounds.