Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fintech Australia reckons the government should force open access to NFC

By Asha Barbaschow
ZDNet
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFintech Australia has asked the government require manufacturers to provide direct access to near-field communication (NFC) payment technology on their devices. Such a mandate was requested in a submission [PDF] the body representing Australia's finance technology industry made to the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Corporations and Financial Services as part of its inquiry into mobile payment and digital wallet financial services.

www.zdnet.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Open Access#Bluetooth Low Energy#Fintech Australia#Nfc#Ble#Westpac#Adelaide Bank#Iphone#Apple Pay#Accc#Commonwealth Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
NFL
News Break
Google
Country
Australia
Related
BusinessComputer Weekly

Visa to acquire Swedish open banking fintech for €1.8bn

Payments giant Visa is taking over Swedish open banking fintech Tink, bringing open banking capabilities to its European business and consumer customers. Thousands of financial services firms in Europe use Tink to give customers access to open banking services, such as account aggregation and financial management tools, through its application programming interface (API). Visa said the combination of the capabilities from the two companies could help to accelerate the adoption of open banking in Europe.
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

Blockchain based Digital Identity Solution, Connect ID, from Australia’s eftpos Group to Serve as New Fintech Unit

Australia-based eftpos Group has introduced its new digital identity solution that will serve as a standalone Fintech division. The new initiative, called Connect ID and created with assistance from SecureKey, is currently live, with the stated goal of making it simpler for consumers in Australia to share, store and receive personal identity information in a digital environment.
Economythepaypers.com

Open Banking enters next phase in Australia

Australia’s Open Banking scheme has reached its next milestone, with all banks and credit unions now expected to share basic consumer data with individuals and registered data holders, according to itnews.com.au. Non-major authorised deposit-taking institutions (ADIs) will be required to join the big four banks as data holders under the...
AustraliaPosted by
Reuters

Australia will only open borders if it is safe - Treasurer

SYDNEY, June 28 (Reuters) - Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Monday the country will only open its international borders if it is safe to do so and based on medical advice. Frydenberg was speaking at the launch of a 2021 ‘Intergenerational Report’, which projects an outlook for the economy...
Economythepaypers.com

SISS launches fintech sandbox for Open Banking

Recently accredited for Open Banking, SISS Data Services has made available the ACSISS sandbox environment for fintechs wishing to join the Open Banking environment. Innovators with new ideas based on access to Open Banking data made available under the Consumer Data Right (CDR) can now build and test their ideas without the need for any infrastructure, and before receiving accreditation as data recipients under the CDR.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Australia's Future Fund tops governance ranking of sovereign investors

LONDON (Reuters) - Australia’s Future Fund has for the second year running topped a ranking of sovereign investors’ sustainability, governance and ability to overcome crises, while Middle East funds were the worst performers. Norway’s Norges Bank Investment Management, the NZ Super Fund and Canadian pension fund Caisse de depot et...
ChinaInternational Business Times

Chinese Students In Australia Threatened By China Government

Chinese pro-democracy students in Australia have faced threats from the Chinese government and Australia is failing to protect them, according to a report Tuesday from Human Rights Watch. Harassment and intimidation of Chinese students in Australia have worsened in recent years, HRW noted. Many students’ free speech and academic freedom...
Technologymobileworldlive.com

TPG Telecom unveils 5G innovation lab

TPG Telecom opened an innovation laboratory in Sydney to give equipment suppliers a single site to trial emerging 5G technologies, with Samsung the first to use the facility to test its virtualised RAN (vRAN) on 26GHz spectrum. The lab comprises a data centre and rooftop mobile site. It will be...
WorldZDNet

NCS looks beyond government, Singapore for 'transformation' growth

Singtel's wholly-owned subsidiary and systems integrator NCS wants to move beyond its 40-year history that is steeped in government contracts, into the enterprise space, focusing on verticals such as healthcare and finance. It also is looking for a "strategic reset" to become a pan-Asia digital and technology services player, where it eyes further expansion in Australia and Greater China.
Personal Financefinextra.com

How to find funding in the fintech space and what the Government can do to support the UK’s position

Over the last decade, the UK has been undergoing a fintech revolution seeing increased opportunities in global trade, jobs, and innovation to become the global hub that it is today. Yet for many, the image of fintech is stuck in Shoreditch, an area of East London populated by start-ups catering to young entrepreneurs. The fintech sector has been among the UK’s most innovative, and despite recent economic challenges brought about by Brexit and COVID-19, the industry continues to grow by leaps and bounds.
Cell PhonesAmerican Banker

Wordline adds handprint biometrics for mobile payments

The payments technology provider Worldline is adding a handprint biometric digital ID to its authentication system through a partnership with the French fintech A3BC. By combining technologies with A3BC (whose name stands for Anything Anywhere Anytime Biometric Connection), Worldline seeks to protect mobile phones from intrusion through a two-factor authentication process that would include the biometrics.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Tech Mahindra joins with StaTwig to implement global VaccineLedger blockchain

New Delhi-based information technology company Tech Mahindra Ltd. today announced a partnership with distributed ledger blockchain startup StaTwig to develop VaccineLedger, a product that will provide supply chain traceability for vaccines globally. By bringing together all of the different parts of vaccine supply chains – researchers, governments, pharmaceutical companies, researchers,...
EconomyZDNet

TPG and Telstra restack of 1800MHz and 2100MHz bands sees 10-20% speed boost

Telstra and TPG have announced that users in Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Canberra, Darwin, and Hobart should expect a 4G speed increase of around 10 to 20% thanks to a spectrum restack. The telcos said they defragmented the 1800MHz and 2100MHz bands following different spectrum allocations over the past decade. Telstra...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Australia shares set to open higher; NZ rises

June 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open higher on Friday, taking cues from record Wall Street highs overnight, as U.S. President Joe Biden embraced a Senate infrastructure deal. Local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 47.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3% in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.3% at 12,620.04 in early trade. (Reporting by Vasudha Kaukuntla in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Comments / 0

Community Policy