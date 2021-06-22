PRÁCTICA exhibits a 20 meter long model of the river somes project at la biennale di venezia
The river somes project by PRÁCTICA is a contemporary example of river regeneration and re-naturalization efforts, exhibited at the venice architecture biennale, that aims to interconnect the diverse communities that inhabit the city of cluj-napoca in romania. the goal of the project is to re-associate them to local fauna and flora species that were far removed from their natural habitat on the riverbanks.www.designboom.com