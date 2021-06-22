PRÁCTICA exhibits a 20 meter long model of the river somes project at la biennale di venezia

The latvian pavilion at venice architecture biennale explores human resistance to technology with an installation called ‘it’s not for you! it’s for the building’. curated by NRJA, the exhibition invites visitors into an archetypal house surrounded by a web of black plastic tubes, which seems sinister at first but then comes alive with friendly winking lights. the interactive installation located in the arsenale focuses on the contradictory relationship between people and technology in the context of architecture and it hopes to help people learn to live together with today’s intelligent machines.