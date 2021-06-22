Britain working on allowing holidays for vaccinated Britons

Germany will lift its travel ban on Britons from Wednesday 7 July.The UK will no longer be classed as a “virus variant area”, according to Germany’s Robert Koch Institute, with the rules relaxed for inbound travellers.Double-jabbed travellers from the UK can forgo quarantine, while unvaccinated Brits can enter the country but must self-isolate for 10 days.Meanwhile, the Balearic Islands could be at risk of being pushed off the green list and into amber after a spike in new coronavirus infections.More than 500 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last two days – five days after the popular Spanish holiday islands, including Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza, got upgraded to the UK’s green watchlist.Health officials confirmed that 303 new cases were recorded on 3 July alone; and 203 the day after.