Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: The Westin Great Southern Columbus
The Westin in Downtown Columbus once again tied for first place in the Reception: Hotel/Event Center category. There is no shortage of great hotels and event centers for Columbus couples to host their reception, which is probably why the category ended in a three-way tie this year. As the oldest of the winners, the Westin Great Southern Columbus has almost 125 years of experience giving guests the very best in hospitality.www.columbusmonthly.com